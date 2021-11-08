Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

SBH opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 42.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

