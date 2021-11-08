FY2021 EPS Estimates for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Decreased by B. Riley

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). B. Riley also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

CDXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $6.23 on Monday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $425.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 847.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 812,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

