Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 674.80 ($8.82) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 692.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 740.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 634 ($8.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

