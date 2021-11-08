Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BZH opened at $18.74 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock has a market cap of $586.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.