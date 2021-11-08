TransAct Technologies (TACT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.92. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAct Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of TransAct Technologies worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

