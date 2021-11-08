Analysts Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 32.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 50,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $140.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.72. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

