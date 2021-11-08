Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Corteva, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corteva in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

