Momentive Global (MNTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Momentive Global to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $22.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $10,213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $194,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

