Onto Innovation Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Onto Innovation in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

ONTO opened at $92.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.