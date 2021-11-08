Truist Securiti Weighs in on Everi Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of EVRI opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Everi has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23.

In other Everi news, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,950.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

