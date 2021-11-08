Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.42. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

DIN opened at $93.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,324 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

