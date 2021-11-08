RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.90.

NYSE RMAX opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RE/MAX by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 41,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RE/MAX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RE/MAX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

