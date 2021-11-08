Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Travelzoo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

TZOO opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 131,188.56% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,066 shares in the company, valued at $77,159.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 96,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,649 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.