Zacks: Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report $15.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $60.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark began coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,776 shares of company stock valued at $475,350. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSS opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.98. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.