Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

VMUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 177.30 ($2.32) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 99.38 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.70.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.