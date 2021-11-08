GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.92.

TSE:GFL opened at C$49.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.56. The company has a market cap of C$16.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.24. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$27.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -2.03%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

