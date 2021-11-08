Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

FND opened at $133.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,138,000. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $2,898,023.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $126,074.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,705 shares of company stock valued at $36,002,897 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

