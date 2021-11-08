BMO Capital Markets Boosts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$15.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.89.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$12.70 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

