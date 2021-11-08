Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.56.

DIR.UN opened at C$17.39 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.31 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.54.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

