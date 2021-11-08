Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Solar, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.30.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.99%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $116.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $71,843,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 120.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.