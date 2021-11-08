Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $4.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 55.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $51.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Golden Entertainment news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

