Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $950-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.07 million.Funko also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.310 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $18.98. 1,767,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,821. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $6,212,506.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,372 over the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

