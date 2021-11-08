Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will report $30.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year sales of $102.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $104.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.12 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $139.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.

QIPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,171,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

