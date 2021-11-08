Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 million. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of AXDX opened at $6.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $380.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.