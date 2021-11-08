Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $39.52 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

