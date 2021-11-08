Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after buying an additional 6,485,406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after buying an additional 3,686,847 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,980,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

