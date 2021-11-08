Colliers Securities Weighs in on Hillman Solutions Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,784,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

