Colliers Securities Weighs in on Hillman Solutions Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05).
NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,784,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hillman Solutions
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.