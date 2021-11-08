Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

IONS opened at $33.69 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.