William Blair Weighs in on SPX Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for SPX in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

SPXC stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,663,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SPX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 348,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,760,000 after buying an additional 99,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

