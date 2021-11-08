ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.15 ($15.48).

Shares of ENI opened at €12.68 ($14.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion and a PE ratio of 31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.95 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of €12.49 ($14.69). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.66.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

