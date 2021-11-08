Berenberg Bank Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AOX. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.39 ($20.45).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €19.49 ($22.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

