Warburg Research Reiterates €22.50 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

AIXA stock opened at €20.92 ($24.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €9.58 ($11.27) and a 1-year high of €26.60 ($31.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

