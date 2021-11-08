Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.94 ($69.34).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1,432.63. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 12-month high of €54.92 ($64.61).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

