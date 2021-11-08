Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($68.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.94 ($69.34).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1,432.63. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a 12-month high of €54.92 ($64.61).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.