Berenberg Bank Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AOX. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.39 ($20.45).

ETR AOX opened at €19.49 ($22.93) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

