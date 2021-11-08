National Bankshares Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$79.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.21.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$70.71 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$54.71 and a 12 month high of C$71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.65. The firm has a market cap of C$41.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

