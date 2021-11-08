Raymond James Reiterates “C$76.00” Price Target for Stantec (TSE:STN)

Raymond James set a C$76.00 price target on Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock opened at C$68.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.38. The company has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.61 and a one year high of C$72.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 in the last quarter.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.