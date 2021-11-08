MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTX. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €213.71 ($251.43).

ETR:MTX opened at €203.30 ($239.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €160.55 ($188.88) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €192.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €202.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

