Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €93.75 ($110.29) on Friday. Krones has a 52-week low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a 52-week high of €92.25 ($108.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

