HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €74.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.71 ($94.95).

ETR HEI opened at €64.80 ($76.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €66.60 and its 200-day moving average is €71.74.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

