ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €18.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.65 ($23.12).

ETR:PSM opened at €15.08 ($17.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €11.01 ($12.95) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

