Energizer (ENR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Energizer to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. Energizer’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energizer stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.46 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

