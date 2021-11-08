Nord/LB Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.20 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.43 ($2.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €2.37 and a 200-day moving average of €2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

