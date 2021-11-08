Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce $75.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $840,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8,834.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $247.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $291.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $63.82 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $65.77. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.94 and a beta of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

