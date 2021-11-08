Contrasting ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ALIOF alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ALIOF and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALIOF 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 226.49%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than ALIOF.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ALIOF and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALIOF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis $11.86 million 15.18 -$21.42 million ($0.62) -4.32

ALIOF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ALIOF and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALIOF N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99%

Summary

IM Cannabis beats ALIOF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALIOF

Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm engages in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ALIOF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALIOF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.