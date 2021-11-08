Contrasting ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

ALIOF (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ALIOF and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ALIOF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|IM Cannabis
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares ALIOF and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ALIOF
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IM Cannabis
|$11.86 million
|15.18
|-$21.42 million
|($0.62)
|-4.32
ALIOF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares ALIOF and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ALIOF
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IM Cannabis
|-62.31%
|-20.56%
|-13.99%
Summary
IM Cannabis beats ALIOF on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About ALIOF
Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm engages in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.
