Lattice Semiconductor Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $84.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.42, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,898,000 after buying an additional 87,175 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,782,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,676 shares of company stock worth $22,394,921. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.