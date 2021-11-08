Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($2.71) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.50). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KPTI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

