Absci (ABSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Absci to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, analysts expect Absci to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38. Absci has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABSI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

