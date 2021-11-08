National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NESR opened at $12.85 on Monday. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.