Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.99 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $11.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.87.

NYSE:MLM opened at $412.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.73. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $253.35 and a one year high of $422.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

