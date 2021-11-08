Nuwellis (NUWE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 74.40% and a negative net margin of 206.57%. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuwellis stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUWE shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

